Avocado toast in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve avocado toast
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$5.50
Hand-dressed avocado with olive oil, lemon, and seasonings served on two pieces of wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.
Harvest Coffee Bar
101 North Main Street, Bryan
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$5.50
Hand-dressed avocado with olive oil, lemon, and seasonings served on two pieces of wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.