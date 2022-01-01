Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dennis Burrito Grande$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
More about MasFajitas
Costa Vida - College Station image

SALADS

Costa Vida - College Station

4501 Mills Park Cir, College Station

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - College Station

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Avocado Toast

Waffles

Lasagna

Dumplings

Chai Lattes

Leche Cake

Chicken Tenders

Spinach Salad

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston