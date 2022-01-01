Ceviche in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve ceviche
Casa Do Brasil
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston
|Ceviche Verde
|$16.00
Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips.
Casa Do Brasil
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Lime Cured Mahi-Mahi, Leche de Tigre, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Plantain Chips
|Ceviche Verde
|$16.00
Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips
MasFajitas
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
|Ceviche Bowl
|$10.99
Lime marinated shrimp, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh avocado slices & crispy tostadas.