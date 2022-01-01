Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Casa Do Brasil

2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Verde$16.00
Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips.
More about Casa Do Brasil
Casa Do Brasil image

 

Casa Do Brasil

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
Lime Cured Mahi-Mahi, Leche de Tigre, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Plantain Chips
Ceviche Verde$16.00
Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips
More about Casa Do Brasil
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Bowl$10.99
Lime marinated shrimp, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh avocado slices & crispy tostadas.
More about MasFajitas
Restaurant banner

 

Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

1808 Texas Ave S #200, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$14.00
Chef's choice of fish, prepared with red onion, jalapeño, tomato and a bit of cilantro served with wonton pieces
More about Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

