Chai lattes in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Harvest Coffee--Century Square
Harvest Coffee--Century Square
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.
More about Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan
Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan
101 North Main Street, Bryan
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.75
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves with 2oz espresso.
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.