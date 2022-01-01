Chai lattes in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve chai lattes

Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

143 Century Square Dr, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Spiced Chai Latte$3.75
More about Sweet Paris
Harvest Coffee--Century Square image

 

Harvest Coffee--Century Square

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.25
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.
More about Harvest Coffee--Century Square
Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan image

 

Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan

101 North Main Street, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves with 2oz espresso.
Chai Latte$4.25
A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.
More about Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Waffles

Cookies

Churrasco

Cheesecake

Enchiladas

Picanha

Carbonara

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston