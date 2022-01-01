Cheese fries in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve cheese fries
Mo's Irish Pub
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
Ozona Grill and Bar
520 Harvey Road, College Station
|Ozona Cheese Fries
|$9.95
Fries on a bed of queso topped with jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chives & ranch dressing
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland
1102 Harvey road, College Station
|12" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry
|$15.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
|20" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry
|$28.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
|14" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry
|$20.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses