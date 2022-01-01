Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve cheese fries

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Ozona Grill and Bar

520 Harvey Road, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ozona Cheese Fries$9.95
Fries on a bed of queso topped with jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chives & ranch dressing
More about Ozona Grill and Bar
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland image

 

Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

1102 Harvey road, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry$15.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
20" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry$28.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
14" Specialty Pizza - Bacon Cheese Fry$20.00
Ranch dressing, bacon, french fries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
More about Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

