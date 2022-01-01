Cheeseburgers in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
|Cheeseburger Shalaylee
|$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.