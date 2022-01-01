Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station

2416 Texas Ave S Suite A, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and chicken
More about Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

1808 Texas Ave S #200, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice - Chicken$9.00
Traditional fried rice served with egg, onion, scallion and chicken
Kids Fried Rice - Chicken$6.00
Fried Rice - Hawaiian Chicken$12.00
Chicken fried rice with pineapple, vegetables, spicy mayo, eel sauce and wasabi mayo (gluten free option)
More about Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

