Chicken salad in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve chicken salad

Harvest Coffee--Century Square image

 

Harvest Coffee Bar

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan image

 

Harvest Coffee Bar

101 North Main Street, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Casa Do Brasil image

 

Casa Do Brasil

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.00
Our salpicão de frango is a pleasant combination of savory and sweet elements stemming from delicately cooked chicken, crema de leite (Brazilian table cream), mayonnaise, fresh vegetables, red grapes, and raisins.
More about Casa Do Brasil
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland image

 

Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

1102 Harvey road, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Bbq Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped Chicken Tenders tossed in a spicy Korean BBQ sauce with tomato, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton strips dusted with parmesan cheese on a bed of spring mix. We recommend our Yum Yum dressing for this one.
More about Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

