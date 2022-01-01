Chicken salad in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Harvest Coffee Bar
101 North Main Street, Bryan
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
More about Casa Do Brasil
Casa Do Brasil
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Our salpicão de frango is a pleasant combination of savory and sweet elements stemming from delicately cooked chicken, crema de leite (Brazilian table cream), mayonnaise, fresh vegetables, red grapes, and raisins.
More about Gumbys Pizza Aggieland
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland
1102 Harvey road, College Station
|Korean Bbq Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Chicken Tenders tossed in a spicy Korean BBQ sauce with tomato, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton strips dusted with parmesan cheese on a bed of spring mix. We recommend our Yum Yum dressing for this one.