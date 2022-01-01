Chicken sandwiches in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
Harvest Coffee Bar
101 North Main Street, Bryan
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MESS Waffles, Etc.
170 Century Square Dr, College Station
|Double Chicken Sandwich
|$10.90
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.90
Mo's Irish Pub
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.