Chicken sandwiches in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Harvest Coffee Bar

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
Harvest Coffee Bar

101 North Main Street, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MESS Waffles, Etc.

170 Century Square Dr, College Station

Avg 4.7 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chicken Sandwich$10.90
Chicken Sandwich$8.90
Mo's Irish Pub

1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
