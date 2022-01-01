Chile relleno in College Station
Masfajitas-College Station
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
|Chile Relleno
|$13.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
|Chiles Rellenos
|$15.49
Two cheese stuffed poblano peppers topped with our ranchera sauce and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.