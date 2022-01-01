Chocolate cake in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Casa Do Brasil
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
Homemade tart, Ganache, and Belgium Chocolate
Casa Do Brasil
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$12.00
Rich Layers of White and Dark Chocolate Mousse Between Two Layers of Chocolate Cake
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate Cake With a Hot Fudge Center, Served with Blue Bell, Vanilla Ice Cream
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100, College Station
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
classic chocolate cake coated in a
rich chocolate ganache