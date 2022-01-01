Cinnamon rolls in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Cinnamon Chocolate Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Velvety chocolate filling, lightly spiced, with marshmallows, and homemade cream cheese icing.
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100, College Station
|Vin-cinnamon roll
|$3.50
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Spiced pecan crumble and homemade cream cheese icing.
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
2307 Texas Ave, College Station
|Loaded Cinnamon Roll
|$3.29
Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.69