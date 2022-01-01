Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Harvest Coffee--Century Square image

 

Harvest Coffee Bar

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Chocolate Cinnamon Roll$6.00
We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Velvety chocolate filling, lightly spiced, with marshmallows, and homemade cream cheese icing.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company image

 

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company

4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100, College Station

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vin-cinnamon roll$3.50
More about Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan image

 

Harvest Coffee Bar

101 North Main Street, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Chocolate Cinnamon Roll$6.00
We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Velvety chocolate filling, lightly spiced, with marshmallows, and homemade cream cheese icing.
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$6.00
We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Spiced pecan crumble and homemade cream cheese icing.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave image

SANDWICHES

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

2307 Texas Ave, College Station

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Cinnamon Roll$3.29
Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans
Cinnamon Roll$2.69
More about Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
Kolache Rolf's image

SANDWICHES

Kolache Rolf's

800 Earl Rudder, College Station

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$2.69
More about Kolache Rolf's
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire image

 

Kolache Rolf's - Longmire

3525 F Longmire, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Cinnamon Roll$3.29
Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese, caramel schmear, & pecans
More about Kolache Rolf's - Longmire

