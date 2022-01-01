Cobb salad in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sweet Paris
143 Century Square Dr, COLLEGE STATION
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.