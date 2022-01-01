Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

143 Century Square Dr, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Cobb Salad image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
More about Mo's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Boneless Wings

Paninis

Tacos

Sopapilla

Flan

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston