Curry in College Station

Velvet Taco - College Station
1099 University Dr., College Station
|Red Curry Coconut Queso
|$4.95
Red Curry Coconut Queso, pickled onion, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue corn chips
** Red curry coconut queso contains traces of shellfish.
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A, College Station
|Shrimp Masala Curry
|$16.50
Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce (Gluten free)
|Malai Kofta Curry
|$13.99
Vegetable cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce
|Boneless Lamb Curry
|$16.50
Cubes of lamb cooked with rich sauce (Gluten free)