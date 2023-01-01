Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in College Station

College Station restaurants that serve curry

Velvet Taco - College Station

1099 University Dr., College Station

Takeout
Red Curry Coconut Queso$4.95
Red Curry Coconut Queso, pickled onion, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue corn chips
** Red curry coconut queso contains traces of shellfish.
More about Velvet Taco - College Station
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station

2416 Texas Ave S Suite A, College Station

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Masala Curry$16.50
Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Malai Kofta Curry$13.99
Vegetable cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce
Boneless Lamb Curry$16.50
Cubes of lamb cooked with rich sauce (Gluten free)
More about Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station

