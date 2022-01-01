Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve fajitas

9725ee86-2b61-4545-829d-a47ee8f8b736 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masfajitas-College Station

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas for 1$15.99
Fajita Chicken Breast$6.99
Fajitas for 6$102.99
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream.
Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
More about Masfajitas-College Station
Restaurant banner

 

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas for One$21.99
Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans
Fajita & Flautas$16.49
Two hand rolled chicken flautas & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Fajita & Tamale$16.49
A pork tamale & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
More about Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

