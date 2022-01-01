Fajitas in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Masfajitas-College Station
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masfajitas-College Station
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
|Shrimp Fajitas for 1
|$15.99
|Fajita Chicken Breast
|$6.99
|Fajitas for 6
|$102.99
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream.
Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
More about Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
|Fajitas for One
|$21.99
Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans
|Fajita & Flautas
|$16.49
Two hand rolled chicken flautas & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
|Fajita & Tamale
|$16.49
A pork tamale & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans