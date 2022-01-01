Fish tacos in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.
More about Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
|Two Fish Tacos Meal
|$15.99
Deep fried Tilapia served in hand made Corn Tortillas with Red Cabbage, Pico and our special Chipotle Ranch Sauce