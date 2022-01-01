Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
College Station
/
College Station
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
College Station restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
SANDWICHES
Kolache Rolf's - University
800 Earl Rudder, College Station
Avg 4.4
(252 reviews)
Fresh Fruit Cup
$3.19
More about Kolache Rolf's - University
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire
3525 F Longmire, College Station
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$3.19
More about Kolache Rolf's - Longmire
Browse other tasty dishes in College Station
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Kale Salad
Avocado Toast
Tiramisu
Cheeseburgers
Philly Cheesesteaks
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near College Station to explore
Katy
Avg 4.3
(82 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Conroe
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Bryan
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Magnolia
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(901 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(585 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(913 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(285 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston