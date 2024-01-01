Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve gnocchi

Banner pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI$17.00
Fresh made potato gnocchi topped with our tomato vodka sauce and fresh basil.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

1860 Italia

1295 Arrington Rd, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Tomato Vodka$17.00
More about 1860 Italia

