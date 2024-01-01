Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
College Station
/
College Station
/
Gnocchi
College Station restaurants that serve gnocchi
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
No reviews yet
GNOCCHI
$17.00
Fresh made potato gnocchi topped with our tomato vodka sauce and fresh basil.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1860 Italia
1295 Arrington Rd, College Station
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Tomato Vodka
$17.00
More about 1860 Italia
