Mac and cheese in College Station

MESS Waffles, Etc.
170 Century Square Dr, College Station
|Large Cajun Mac & Cheese
|$12.80
Double cajun grilled chicken, cajun seasoning, double mac & cheese, olive oil
|Mac & Cheese - Snack
|$4.30
Snack size Mac & Cheese
|Vegan Mac & Cheese - Snack
|$4.80
Snack size Vegan Mac & Cheese
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|MAC & CHEESE
|$6.00
Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce with toasted bread crumbs. (Can be a little spicy for some)
|SIDE POBLANO MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
|POBLANO MAC N' CHEESE
|$16.00
Rotini macaroni baked in a creamy, roasted poblano cheese sauce and topped with toasted bread crumbs.