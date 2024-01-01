Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Champion Pizza - 2008 Texas Avenue South

2008 Texas Avenue South, College Station

TakeoutDelivery
1/2 PEPPERONI AND 1/2 MARGHERITA PIZZA (18" LARGE)$26.99
Enjoy two distinct flavors in a single pie. It's the perfect choice, combining the classic taste of pepperoni with the simplicity of Margherita
1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (14" MEDIUM)$17.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita
1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (18" LARGE)$24.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita
Rx Pizza SOCO

1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200, College Station

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Margherita Pizza -Tomato Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle, Sea Salt. Fresh Cracked Pepper
