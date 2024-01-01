Margherita pizza in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Champion Pizza - 2008 Texas Avenue South
Champion Pizza - 2008 Texas Avenue South
2008 Texas Avenue South, College Station
|1/2 PEPPERONI AND 1/2 MARGHERITA PIZZA (18" LARGE)
|$26.99
Enjoy two distinct flavors in a single pie. It's the perfect choice, combining the classic taste of pepperoni with the simplicity of Margherita
|1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (14" MEDIUM)
|$17.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita
|1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (18" LARGE)
|$24.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita