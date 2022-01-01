Pies in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve pies
Casa Do Brasil
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Homemade Lemon Pie with Merengue
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Apple Pie Latte
|$5.50
Sweet and fruity with a warm cinnamon finish.
Casa Do Brasil
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Florida Key Lime Pie With a Crispy Graham Cracker Crust
Mo's Irish Pub
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Gumbys Pizza Aggieland
1102 Harvey road, College Station
|12" Specialty Pizza - Stoner Pie
|$15.00
Mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, french fries, bacon mozzarella cheese
|12" Specialty Calzone - Stoner Pie
|$11.00
Mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, french fries, bacon mozzarella cheese
|14" Specialty Pizza - Stoner Pie
|$20.00
Mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, french fries, bacon mozzarella cheese