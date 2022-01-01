Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve pretzels

Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub - College Station

1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Reuben$14.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Spinach Dip$9.50
Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
More about Mo's Irish Pub - College Station
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge image

 

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

2501 Texas Avenue, College Station

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft pretzel$3.75
More about Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

