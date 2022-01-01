Prosciutto in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve prosciutto
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
143 Century Square Dr, COLLEGE STATION
|Roasted Red Pepper & Prosciutto
|$12.95
Made with delicious proscuitto, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, truffle oil & mozzarella cheese.
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|12" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA
|$17.00
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.
|8" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA
|$11.00
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.