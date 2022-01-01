Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station

143 Century Square Dr, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Red Pepper & Prosciutto$12.95
Made with delicious proscuitto, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, truffle oil & mozzarella cheese.
More about Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA$17.00
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.
8" PROSCIUTTO ARUGULA$11.00
Fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, and baby arugula in lemonette with shaved parmigiano.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Cannolis

Apple Salad

Fresh Fruit Cup

Ravioli

Caesar Salad

New York Style Cheesecake

Pudding

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston