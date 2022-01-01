Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

MasFajitas image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masfajitas-College Station

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$13.49
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Masfajitas-College Station
Restaurant banner

 

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Enchiladas (3)$18.49
Three shimp enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
More about Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

