Spaghetti and meatballs in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$48.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with bread sticks.
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$6.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with one meatball.
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$12.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and two homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano.