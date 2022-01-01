Tacos in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve tacos
More about MasFajitas
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
|Kids Taco
|$6.99
|Taco Bar for 8
|$79.99
Tacos for 8-we pack items to be built when ready! Options for this pack include our ground beef, shredded chicken, crispy or soft tortillas. All tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans.
|Chicken Taco Al Carbon
|$10.99
Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|CORONADO TACOS
|$12.00
Two grilled white fish tacos with Napa slaw, avocado, and corn relish. Served with guacamole and chips.
|DINNER CORONADO TACOS
|$15.00
More about Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station
2305 LONGMIRE DR, COLLEGE STATTION
|TACO
More about OhMyGogi!
OhMyGogi!
203 1st st, College Station
|BBQ Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Sweet N' Spicy Chicken, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)
|Kimchi Stir-Fry Tacos
|$8.00
Kimchi Stir-Fry, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)
|Bulgogi Beef Tacos
|$8.00
Bulgogi Beef, Double Corn Tortillas, Lettuce, Cabbage , Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro (2 tacos per order)
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
1025 University Dr Ste 101, College Station
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Beer battered cod, cabbage & tomatoes on a soft corn tortilla topped with jalapeno mayo & avocado.