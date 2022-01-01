Tiramisu in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|TIRAMISU
|$8.00
The classic Italian dolce made with Kahlua espresso, and lady fingers
More about Luigi's Patio Ristorante
PIZZA
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100, College Station
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers soaked in brandy-laced espresso between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese
|Chocolate Tiramisu
|$10.00
chocolate cake soaked in brandy-laced espresso, between layers of sweet mascarpone cheese