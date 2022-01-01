Turkey bacon in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Harvest Coffee Bar
1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$8.50
Turkey, crisp bacon, and avocado with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.
More about Harvest Coffee Bar
Harvest Coffee Bar
101 North Main Street, Bryan
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$8.50
Turkey, crisp bacon, and avocado with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.