Collegetown Bagels

Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee, & more!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

420 College Ave Ithaca • $

Avg 5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee
Choose from a variety of roasts.
California Sunrise$6.75
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Brooklyn w/ Cheddar$6.40
Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Zabs$9.15
Roast turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Round House$8.95
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Brooklyn Bagel$5.50
Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel
Cream Cheese$3.40
Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel
Flavored Cream Cheese
Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 College Ave Ithaca

Ithaca NY

Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 am
