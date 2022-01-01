Go
Collegetown Bagels

Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee, & more!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

301 East State Street • $

Avg 5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Flavored Cream Cheese
Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel
California Sunrise$6.75
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Coffee
Choose from a variety of roasts.
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Cream Cheese$3.40
Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel
Brooklyn w/ Cheddar$6.40
Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Concierge Service (City Centre Only)
Please add to order for FREE Concierge Service to the lobby of the City Centre Apartments ($10 minimum). Your food will be left on the kitchen table in the lobby.
Round House$8.95
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
Brooklyn Bagel$5.50
Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel
Iced Coffee
Iced Regular or Decaf Coffee
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 East State Street

Ithaca NY

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
