Collegetown Bagels

Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee & more!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

329 Pine Tree Rd

Avg 5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Flavored Cream Cheese
Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel
Coffee
Choose from a variety of roasts.
Round House$8.95
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted pepper jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
Cream Cheese$3.40
Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel
Zabs$9.15
Roast turkey breast, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella Panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Brooklyn w/ Cheddar$6.40
Cage-free egg with bacon and cheddar cheese on a bagel
California Sunrise$6.75
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted pepper jack cheese on a bagel
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea mixed with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Latte
Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced
Bronx w/ Cheddar$6.40
Cage-free egg with sausage and cheddar cheese on a bagel
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

329 Pine Tree Rd

Ithaca NY

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

