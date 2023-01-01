Beef short ribs in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Hot Beef Short Rib Sloppy Joe Sandwich
|$8.99
The Captain's tender, slow cooked short rib is served up hot on a soft Brioche bun with onion crunchies, sweet and spicy pickles and a side homemade cole slaw.
|Hot Beef Short Rib Quesadilla
|$8.99
Another wonderful landlover choice! Stuffed with our BBQ beef short rib, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo and served with a side of sour cream.
|Beef Short Rib Ragu
|$0.00
(Gluten Free) Our traditional marinara sauce loaded with tender shredded beef short rib. This meat sauce will make a comforting meal when added to any pasta!