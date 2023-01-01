Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Collegeville

Go
Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Beef Short Rib Sloppy Joe Sandwich$8.99
The Captain's tender, slow cooked short rib is served up hot on a soft Brioche bun with onion crunchies, sweet and spicy pickles and a side homemade cole slaw.
Hot Beef Short Rib Quesadilla$8.99
Another wonderful landlover choice! Stuffed with our BBQ beef short rib, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo and served with a side of sour cream.
Beef Short Rib Ragu$0.00
(Gluten Free) Our traditional marinara sauce loaded with tender shredded beef short rib. This meat sauce will make a comforting meal when added to any pasta!
More about Captain's Market
Item pic

 

We Love Big Dogs

430 West Main Street, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with tender short rib, onion crisps and a sweet bourbon glaze.
More about We Love Big Dogs

Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville

Jalapeno Poppers

Tuna Salad

Chili

Mahi Mahi

Garlic Knots

Flan

Burritos

Pretzels

Map

More near Collegeville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston