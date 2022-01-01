Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Collegeville

Go
Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Avocado Mexican Taqueria

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MINI BURRITO$7.99
Flour tortilla with chicken rice and beans
Burrito Vegetariano$11.99
Burrito CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)$12.99
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
More about Avocado Mexican Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Vegetariana$14.25
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.
Kids Burrito$7.00
Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.
Tio’s Super Burrito$16.75
A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Flan

Chimichangas

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Steak Subs

Map

More near Collegeville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston