Burritos in Collegeville

Avocado Mexican Taqueria
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|MINI BURRITO
|$7.99
Flour tortilla with chicken rice and beans
|Burrito Vegetariano
|$11.99
|Burrito CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
|$12.99
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Burrito Vegetariana
|$14.25
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.
|Kids Burrito
|$7.00
Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.
|Tio’s Super Burrito
|$16.75
A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.