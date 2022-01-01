Chicken fajitas in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$7.99
with Sauteed Onions & Peppers
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|16"-Chicken Fajita Pie
|$19.99
Chicken, green peppers, white onions, sauce, taco seasoning & mozzarella
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Island Jerk Chicken Fajita
|$18.75
Brushed wiht Caribbean delight. Grilled, juicy, delicious.
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.79
Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.