Chicken salad in Collegeville

More about Marzella's Pizza
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Marzella's Pizza
488 E Main St, Collegeville
|12" Chicken Salad
|$9.95
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
|House Salad with Chicken Salad
|$9.95
|18" Chicken Salad
|$14.95
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Chicken Salad Club
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|22" Chicken Salad
|$17.50
American Cheese, Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.99
Triple Decker, Served With Homemade Chicken Salad, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Pickles, And Chips On Your Choice Of Our Own Toasted White, Wheat, Or Rye Breads
|Chicken Salad
American Cheese, Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings