Chicken salad in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Marzella's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Marzella's Pizza

488 E Main St, Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
12" Chicken Salad$9.95
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
House Salad with Chicken Salad$9.95
18" Chicken Salad$14.95
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Marzella's Pizza
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club$9.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
22" Chicken Salad$17.50
American Cheese, Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
Chicken Salad Club$8.99
Triple Decker, Served With Homemade Chicken Salad, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Pickles, And Chips On Your Choice Of Our Own Toasted White, Wheat, Or Rye Breads
Chicken Salad
American Cheese, Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sunburst Chop Salad$15.99
Marinated chicken, grilled vegetables, sauteed mushrooms, cucumbers, avocado and salsa fresca over chopped lettuce.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

