Chili in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Thai Sauce$3.99
(1/2 pint) (Gluten Free) This sauce provides a nice combination of sweetness and a little kick. Perfect sauce to go with our crunchy coconut shrimp.
Shrimp Chili$0.00
(Gluten Free) A mild chili including our wild caught colossal shrimp.
Veggie Chili$0.00
(Gluten Free) A mild scratch made chili with a perfect blend of onion, red pepper, corn and potatoes.
More about Captain's Market
Item pic

 

We Love Big Dogs

430 West Main Street, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chili Dog$8.99
Our scratch made chili meat will blow your mind! Mixed with our three cheese sauce, onions and garnished with a flavorful Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
More about We Love Big Dogs
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Detroit Chili Dog Pie$23.99
brick cheese, Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)
16"-Chili Dog Pie$19.99
Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

