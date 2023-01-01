Chili in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve chili
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Sweet Chili Thai Sauce
|$3.99
(1/2 pint) (Gluten Free) This sauce provides a nice combination of sweetness and a little kick. Perfect sauce to go with our crunchy coconut shrimp.
|Shrimp Chili
|$0.00
(Gluten Free) A mild chili including our wild caught colossal shrimp.
|Veggie Chili
|$0.00
(Gluten Free) A mild scratch made chili with a perfect blend of onion, red pepper, corn and potatoes.
We Love Big Dogs
430 West Main Street, Trappe
|Chipotle Chili Dog
|$8.99
Our scratch made chili meat will blow your mind! Mixed with our three cheese sauce, onions and garnished with a flavorful Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Detroit Chili Dog Pie
|$23.99
brick cheese, Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)
|16"-Chili Dog Pie
|$19.99
Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)