Chili dogs in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about We Love Big Dogs
We Love Big Dogs
430 West Main Street, Trappe
|Chipotle Chili Dog
|$8.99
Our scratch made chili meat will blow your mind! Mixed with our three cheese sauce, onions and garnished with a flavorful Chipotle and fresh cilantro.
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Detroit Chili Dog Pie
|$23.99
brick cheese, Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)
|16"-Chili Dog Pie
|$19.99
Homemade chili, sliced hot dogs, cheddar cheese (onions & mustard optional)