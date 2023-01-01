Crispy chicken in Collegeville
Buttercup Bistro
735 West Main Street, Trappe
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, carrots & blue cheese
Captain’s Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Hot Crispy Chicken PoBoy
|$7.99
Crispy, tender breaded chicken breast served on a toasted New England style bun with lettuce, tomato and our creamy Parmesan sauce. Don't forget our homemade coleslaw on the side.
|Hot Crispy Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
Great option for the “Land Lover” in the crowd, stuffed with crispy chicken breast meat, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo, served with a side of sour cream.
|Hot Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken meat nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, pickled sriracha slaw and creamy sriracha sauce, a true delight - also available as a crispy chicken taco bowl.