Crispy chicken in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Buttercup Bistro

735 West Main Street, Trappe

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, carrots & blue cheese
More about Buttercup Bistro
Captain’s Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Crispy Chicken PoBoy$7.99
Crispy, tender breaded chicken breast served on a toasted New England style bun with lettuce, tomato and our creamy Parmesan sauce. Don't forget our homemade coleslaw on the side.
Hot Crispy Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Great option for the “Land Lover” in the crowd, stuffed with crispy chicken breast meat, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo, served with a side of sour cream.
Hot Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken meat nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, pickled sriracha slaw and creamy sriracha sauce, a true delight - also available as a crispy chicken taco bowl.
More about Captain’s Market

