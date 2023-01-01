Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Egg Rolls$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with hand sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and shredded swiss cheese. We suggest pairing this with thousand island dressing.
Apple Pie Egg Rolls$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with gooey apple pie filling - a sweet treat!
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with a homemade buffalo chicken dip consisting of ranch, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo sauce and cream cheese. We suggest pairing this with garlic aioli sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Boli
Pork Roll, American And Mozzarella Cheese, And Egg
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Pie
Pork Roll, American And Mozzarella Cheese, And Egg
