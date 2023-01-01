Egg rolls in Collegeville
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with hand sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and shredded swiss cheese. We suggest pairing this with thousand island dressing.
|Apple Pie Egg Rolls
|$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with gooey apple pie filling - a sweet treat!
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with a homemade buffalo chicken dip consisting of ranch, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo sauce and cream cheese. We suggest pairing this with garlic aioli sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Boli
Pork Roll, American And Mozzarella Cheese, And Egg
|Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Pie
Pork Roll, American And Mozzarella Cheese, And Egg