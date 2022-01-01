Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Avocado Mexican Taqueria

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS$16.99
Tortillas dipped in green sauce with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Del Mar$17.00
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with perfectly seasoned Baja shrimp, sweet crab meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, then topped with a mild and creamy spinach sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fire-roasted corn.
Skillet Baked Enchiladas$17.50
3 cheese enchiladas with chicken, steak and salsa fresca baked in tomatillo sauce and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas Banderas$16.25
3 enchiladas filled with cheese, guacamole, black beans and salsa fresca, baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
