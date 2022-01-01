Enchiladas in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|ENCHILADAS
|$16.99
Tortillas dipped in green sauce with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Enchiladas Del Mar
|$17.00
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with perfectly seasoned Baja shrimp, sweet crab meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, then topped with a mild and creamy spinach sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fire-roasted corn.
|Skillet Baked Enchiladas
|$17.50
3 cheese enchiladas with chicken, steak and salsa fresca baked in tomatillo sauce and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Banderas
|$16.25
3 enchiladas filled with cheese, guacamole, black beans and salsa fresca, baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.