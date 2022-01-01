Fajitas in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$7.99
with Sauteed Onions & Peppers
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|16"-Chicken Fajita Pie
|$19.99
Chicken, green peppers, white onions, sauce, taco seasoning & mozzarella
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Mucho Sabor Fajitas
|$18.99
Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$16.99
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.
|Kids Fajita
|$8.00
Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.