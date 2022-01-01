Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve fajitas

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap$7.99
with Sauteed Onions & Peppers
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
16"-Chicken Fajita Pie$19.99
Chicken, green peppers, white onions, sauce, taco seasoning & mozzarella
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Mucho Sabor Fajitas$18.99
Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.
Vegetable Fajitas$16.99
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.
Kids Fajita$8.00
Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

