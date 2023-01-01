Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Trio Kit$7.99
This is our famous fish taco that you’ve enjoyed out on our food truck, but in a kit ready for you to bake and build yourself!
Hot Fish Tacos$7.99
A wonderful, potato encrusted cod nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, pickled sriracha slaw and a cream sriracha sauce, a true delight – also available as a fish taco bowl.
More about Captain's Market
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Original Fish Tacos (3)$14.75
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
Single Original Fish Taco$4.29
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

