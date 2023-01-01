Fish tacos in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Fish Taco Trio Kit
|$7.99
This is our famous fish taco that you’ve enjoyed out on our food truck, but in a kit ready for you to bake and build yourself!
|Hot Fish Tacos
|$7.99
A wonderful, potato encrusted cod nestled in soft flour tortillas, topped with taco rice, pico de gallo, pickled sriracha slaw and a cream sriracha sauce, a true delight – also available as a fish taco bowl.