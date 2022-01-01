Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Collegeville
/
Collegeville
/
Flan
Collegeville restaurants that serve flan
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
No reviews yet
FLAN
$6.50
More about Avocado Mexican Taqueria
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
Avg 4.4
(2076 reviews)
Flan
$6.75
Creamy custard drizzled in caramel. Served with whipped cream.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville
Chimichangas
Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Turkey Clubs
Club Salad
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
More near Collegeville to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston