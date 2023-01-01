Jalapeno poppers in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Jalapeno Popper Dip
|$5.99
(Gluten Free) Just a minute in the microwave and you have yourself a real treat! This warm cream cheese based dip has a little kick but is full of all the flavors of jalapeno poppers, just less work. Great with tortilla chips or crackers!
|Jalapeno Popper Egg Rolls
|$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with diced jalapenos and a cheddar cheese, cream cheese blend. We suggest pairing this with garlic aioli sauce.