Jalapeno poppers in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Popper Dip$5.99
(Gluten Free) Just a minute in the microwave and you have yourself a real treat! This warm cream cheese based dip has a little kick but is full of all the flavors of jalapeno poppers, just less work. Great with tortilla chips or crackers!
Jalapeno Popper Egg Rolls$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with diced jalapenos and a cheddar cheese, cream cheese blend. We suggest pairing this with garlic aioli sauce.
More about Captain's Market
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Detroit Jalapeno Popper Pie$23.99
Brick cheese, Chicken, bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, cream cheese
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

