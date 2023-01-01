Lobster ravioli in Collegeville
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Lobster Ravioli
|$16.99
(1 lb) These handmade stuffed lobster raviolis are fantastic when topped with the Captain’s lobster bisque.
|Toasted Lobster Ravioli Tray
|$16.99
Tray of 20
|Toasted Lobster Ravioli
|$8.99
(10 pk) We’re taking our handmade lobster ravioli and toasting them crispy with a light crumb coating. Served up with a delicious, roasted red pepper sauce for your dipping pleasure!