Lobster ravioli in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve lobster ravioli

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$16.99
(1 lb) These handmade stuffed lobster raviolis are fantastic when topped with the Captain’s lobster bisque.
Toasted Lobster Ravioli Tray$16.99
Tray of 20
Toasted Lobster Ravioli$8.99
(10 pk) We’re taking our handmade lobster ravioli and toasting them crispy with a light crumb coating. Served up with a delicious, roasted red pepper sauce for your dipping pleasure!
More about Captain's Market
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

