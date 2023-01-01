Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Collegeville

Go
Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Lobster Roll. Melt$9.99
Oh boy! If you are a fan of the Lobster Roll, you are going to love this treat! This is a grilled texas toast packed with our famous lobster salad, lettuce and melted Harvarti cheese. Served with a side of our scratch made cole slaw.
Lobster Claws$18.99
(1lb pack)(Gluten Free) WOW- What a treat! These succulent, butter sweet lobster claws are ready to eat. Simply thaw, warm up and serve with butter.
Lobster Bites$10.99
(15ct Bag) These are the real deal! Bite into the taste of New England. Perfectly seasoned and guranteed to impress your guests - or - maybe don't share- keep them as a special treat for you!
More about Captain's Market
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$7.99
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville

Cake

Cheesecake

Pizza Steak

Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Collegeville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston