Lobsters in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve lobsters
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Hot Lobster Roll. Melt
|$9.99
Oh boy! If you are a fan of the Lobster Roll, you are going to love this treat! This is a grilled texas toast packed with our famous lobster salad, lettuce and melted Harvarti cheese. Served with a side of our scratch made cole slaw.
|Lobster Claws
|$18.99
(1lb pack)(Gluten Free) WOW- What a treat! These succulent, butter sweet lobster claws are ready to eat. Simply thaw, warm up and serve with butter.
|Lobster Bites
|$10.99
(15ct Bag) These are the real deal! Bite into the taste of New England. Perfectly seasoned and guranteed to impress your guests - or - maybe don't share- keep them as a special treat for you!