Pies in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve pies

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Pot Pie$8.99
This is not your average pot pie! Our tender braised beef and gravy is seasoned to perfection and topped with a flaky, savory pie crust.
Coconut Cream Pie$0.00
Apple Pie Egg Rolls$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with gooey apple pie filling - a sweet treat!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Wood Fired Pie$14.99
San Marzano D.O.P., fiore di latte, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., sea salt
Arugula and Prosciutto Wood Fired Pie$14.99
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, fiore di latte & garlic
Sicilian Pagash Pie$21.49
Fresh mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & fresh parsley
