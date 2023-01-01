Pies in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve pies
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Braised Beef Pot Pie
|$8.99
This is not your average pot pie! Our tender braised beef and gravy is seasoned to perfection and topped with a flaky, savory pie crust.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$0.00
|Apple Pie Egg Rolls
|$6.99
(2 pack) Stuffed with gooey apple pie filling - a sweet treat!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Margherita Wood Fired Pie
|$14.99
San Marzano D.O.P., fiore di latte, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., sea salt
|Arugula and Prosciutto Wood Fired Pie
|$14.99
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, fiore di latte & garlic
|Sicilian Pagash Pie
|$21.49
Fresh mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & fresh parsley