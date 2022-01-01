Quesadillas in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Philly Steak Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Ranchero Quesadilla
|$10.29
Crispy Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Kids Beef Quesadilla
|$8.50
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.
|Hector’s Quesadilla
|$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.