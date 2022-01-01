Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
Philly Steak Quesadilla$9.49
Ranchero Quesadilla$10.29
Crispy Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Beef Quesadilla$8.50
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.
Hector’s Quesadilla$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

