Short ribs in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve short ribs
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Hot Beef Short Rib Sloppy Joe Sandwich
|$8.99
The Captain's tender, slow cooked short rib is served up hot on a soft Brioche bun with onion crunchies, sweet and spicy pickles and a side homemade cole slaw.
|Toasted Short Rib Ravioli
|$8.99
(10 pk) We’re taking our handmade beef short rib ravioli and toasting them crispy with a light crumb coating. Served up with our marinara sauce for your dipping pleasure!
|Short Rib Mac Bowl
|$6.99
Shell pasta, folded in a velvety three cheese sauce blend, topped a perfectly marinated, slow cooked beef short rib and crunchy onion crisps.