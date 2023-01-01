Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Beef Short Rib Sloppy Joe Sandwich$8.99
The Captain's tender, slow cooked short rib is served up hot on a soft Brioche bun with onion crunchies, sweet and spicy pickles and a side homemade cole slaw.
Toasted Short Rib Ravioli$8.99
(10 pk) We’re taking our handmade beef short rib ravioli and toasting them crispy with a light crumb coating. Served up with our marinara sauce for your dipping pleasure!
Short Rib Mac Bowl$6.99
Shell pasta, folded in a velvety three cheese sauce blend, topped a perfectly marinated, slow cooked beef short rib and crunchy onion crisps.
More about Captain's Market
Item pic

 

We Love Big Dogs

430 West Main Street, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with tender short rib, onion crisps and a sweet bourbon glaze.
More about We Love Big Dogs

