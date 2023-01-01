Shrimp salad in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Captain's Market
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$7.99
We take our perfectly seasoned wild caught shrimp salad and roll it into a soft flour tortilla shell with crispy lettuce. Served with our homemade coleslaw.
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Our colossal, wild caught shrimp on top of the traditional Caesar fixings – freshly chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese and a mouthwatering, creamy Caesar dressing.
|Shrimp Salad
|$0.00
(Gluten Free) Our colossal, wild caught shrimp, folded into a combination including mayonnaise, white wine, Dijon and seasoning.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Coconut Shrimp Salad
|$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.