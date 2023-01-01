Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Wrap$7.99
We take our perfectly seasoned wild caught shrimp salad and roll it into a soft flour tortilla shell with crispy lettuce. Served with our homemade coleslaw.
Shrimp Caesar Salad$8.99
Our colossal, wild caught shrimp on top of the traditional Caesar fixings – freshly chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, hand shaved parmesan cheese and a mouthwatering, creamy Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Salad$0.00
(Gluten Free) Our colossal, wild caught shrimp, folded into a combination including mayonnaise, white wine, Dijon and seasoning.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Salad$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.
